CLOSE
HomeNews

Women Are Losing Their Morals For Drake This Summer [Photos]

Leave a comment

So despite being one of their favorite punching bags more often than not, ladies on social media are singing a very different tune now that Drake has sprouted a little facial hair and grabbed some protein shakes.

Drake, who has been lamping overseas since headlining the Wireless Fest to cheer on Serena Williams, is on a new workout regime that has him in the best shape of his life and the ladies are loving it.

View this post on Instagram

@ipushpounds early morning 🙏

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

There’s nothing wrong with a little admiration but some women have been jumping out the window without a parachute for some of their reactions.

Peep the most thirsty responses to Drake’s beard/abs in the slideshow below. Good googly moogly.

drake-summer-thirst-1

drake-summer-thirst-2

drake-summer-thirst-3

Photo: Instagram / Drake

Thirst Trap , Twitter Reactions

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Celebrities at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios
T.I. Calls President Donald Trump A “Madman” [VIDEO]
12.04.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close
%d bloggers like this: