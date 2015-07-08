Women Are Losing Their Morals For Drake This Summer [Photos]

So despite being one of their favorite punching bags more often than not, ladies on social media are singing a very different tune now that Drake has sprouted a little facial hair and grabbed some protein shakes.

Drake, who has been lamping overseas since headlining the Wireless Fest to cheer on Serena Williams, is on a new workout regime that has him in the best shape of his life and the ladies are loving it.

There’s nothing wrong with a little admiration but some women have been jumping out the window without a parachute for some of their reactions.

Peep the most thirsty responses to Drake’s beard/abs in the slideshow below. Good googly moogly.

Photo: Instagram / Drake

