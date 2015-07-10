Gunplay ft. Rick Ross “Be Like Me,” Warren G & Nate Dogg “My House,” & More | Wired Tracks 7.10.15

The wait for Gunplay’s long awaited debut album, Living Legend, is nearly over. The project arrives on July 31, but we receive the rapper’s new single “Be Like Me,” featuring longtime partner in rhyme Rick Ross, today.

It’s a contest on who can kick grimy street talk whenever the MMG spitters connects, and this time is no different. Your volume will need to be at ignorant decibels to hear this cut properly.

Hear “Be Like Me” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find new material from Warren G and Nate Dogg (yes, you read that right), The Underachievers, and more

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Verse Simmonds ft. Migos – “Luv In It”

https://soundcloud.com/siccnessnet/warren-g-my-house-feat-nate-dogg

Warren G ft. Nate Dogg – “My House”

The Underachievers – “Take Your Place”

GZA & Sweet Valley – “Planetary Energy”

https://soundcloud.com/jimitents/problems-feat-tunji-ige-and-kembe-x-produced-by-frankie-p

Jimi Tents ft. Tunji Ige & Kembe X – “Problems”

DJ Paul ft. OG Boobie Black – “Extendos”