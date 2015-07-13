Drake Premieres New Music On OVO Sound Radio [LISTEN]

Apple’s Beats 1 is already making headway with their exclusive game and Drake’s OVO Sound Radio made sure to keep the tradition going.

On the inaugural episode, Drizzy and Co. debuted the full version of Toronto artist Ramriddlz’s “Sweeterman (Remix),” where he added a couple of seductive verses for the ladies.

Later on in the broadcast, he hopped on megastar Nigerian rapper Whizkid’s remix of “Ojuelegba,” where he had no qualms in employing an African accent before ripping the track.

When Driz hears music he digs, he’s always quick to lend his celebrity to the artist’s cause, even if it’s not always appreciated. Also, October’s Very Own Majid Al Maskati and Jordan Ullman, better known as Majid Jordan of “Hold on, We’re Going Home” fame, just released their new single titled “My Love.” Guess who is featured on the record?

Listen to all three tracks below and be sure to check the schedule to ensure you don’t miss an episode of OVO Sound Radio.

“Sweeterman (Remix)”

“Ojuelegba (Remix)”

Via HHNM

