Chief Keef Reveals How He Intentionally Got Himself Dropped From Interscope

Chief Keef is obviously in a world full of heart in the wake of the senseless murder of one his closet Glo Gang members, Capo. A day before the act of violence occurred in Chicago, the Almighty Sosa was in Los Angeles promoting his upcoming projects, Bang 3 and Cozart.

While speaking to HipHopDX, Chief Keef revealed that he’s actually taking after his mentor Kanye West and diving in the dual rapping and producing arena.

“Bang 3 is way different than [my debut album] Finally Rich.” he alleges. “And plus, I’m doing a lot of the production. I’m producing a lot of all that. ‘Came For The Money,’ a lot of songs is actually produced by me. It’s different because I have a different sound I’m bringing to the production world. I don’t think you’ve ever heard what I be doing when I’m producing something.”

It’s a fairly well-known fact that Chief Keef is on the independent circuit after Interscope parting ways with everything he lives and stands for. Adding some clarity to the situation, the 19-years-young rapper admitted that he did everything in his power to make the break-up happened.

“The dropped part I really didn’t care about,” he admits. “I was actually working towards that. I knew the stuff that I was doing would get me dropped. I didn’t want to be with Interscope, actually. Jimmy [Iovine] left, too, so I was like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to be with them.’ I was already doing what I do—not going to shows, not coming to they shit. I was saying no to everything and I knew that was going to happen. It made me look at the bigger picture. And I met [David] Alki, too. I’m glad to be with FilmOn. It made me look at the bigger picture of me and my music and how I need to grow up. I learned from mistakes. Everybody learns from their mistakes, but I didn’t really give a fuck. It didn’t make me go crazy. I don’t care, though. I really didn’t give no fuck.”

Head over to HipHopDX to see more of their interview where Sosa elaborates on his current standing with Yeezy and why he favors paintballs more than guns these days.

Photo: Instagram / Chief Keef