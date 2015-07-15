DMX Sent To Jail For 6 Months Over Unpaid Child Support

DMX’s recent arrest has just resulted in the dog being sent to the kennel for up to half a year. And it’s all over unpaid child support.

Reports TMZ:

You can only fight the law for so long — DMX got thrown behind bars today, and if he’s lucky … he’ll be out for the holidays.

The rapper was jailed in Buffalo, NY on Tuesday for failing to comply with a family court ruling. DMX has a history of issues with child support with one of his baby mamas who lives in the area, and it finally caught up with him.

He was slapped with a 6 month sentence, and immediately locked up in Erie County Holding Center.

It’s kind of a numbers game — DMX has been repeatedly arrested for all sorts of violations, but hasn’t done hard time since 2011 … when he did a 7 month bit in AZ.