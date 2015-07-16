Birdman & Young Thug Accused Of Plotting To Kill Lil Wayne

The Hollywood divorce of Bryan “Baby/Birdman” Williams and Lil Wayne gets stranger with the release of every court document. That latest struggle delivery is an indictment that accuses the Cash Money founder and rapper Young Thug of plotting to kill Weezy.

Reports Miss Info:

On Wednesday night, Atlanta WSB-TV’s Mike Petchenik reported that in an indictment, Birdman and Young Thug conspired to kill Lil’ Wayne, which lead to shooter Jimmy Carlton Winfrey carrying out Thug’s order in that tour bus shooting in April. The indictment also cites Young Thug’s “Halftime” music video, where Winfrey, a close associate of the rapper, is seen brandishing an assault rifle (see the photo below). In that shooting back in April, Lil’ Wayne’s tour bus was hit with gunfire following a show at Club Compound. Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting, and Jimmy Carlton Winfrey was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, and criminal gang activity.

Indictment alleges #YoungThug, #Birdman involved in conspiracy with third man to kill #LilWayne on his tour bus in #CobbCounty. #wsbtv. — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) July 16, 2015

Photo: WENN.com

