Too $hort Opts For Jail Time Instead Of Probation

Remember when Too $hort tried to make a mad dash from the police back in 2013? Well, that struggle recently reemerged itself with a crossroads for the veteran rapper.

Instead of adhering to the terms of the probation, $hort (real name Todd Shaw) wanted to the do the jail time standing on his head.

Reports TMZ:

Too $hort just told a judge he would NOT go on probation for violating his DUI plea deal, and the judge was more than agreeable … so Short is now in jail. TMZ broke the story … the rapper was busted for DUI in 2013 and actually tried running from the cops without much success. Short struck a very sweet deal in which he avoided jail and simply had to complete community service and spend 3 years on probation. It’s a great deal because he had multiple DUIs on his record. But Short came up short today in court because he didn’t complete his community service. The judge offered him more time, provided he’d agree to 3 more years of probation, but Short was sick of being monitored, so he told the judge he’d rather serve time. Short got his wish, and he’s now in the first day of a 90-day sentence. The reality, though … because of overcrowding, he’ll probably be a free man soon.

This is how OGs do it. Relive Too $hort running from police in the video below.

—

Photo: TMZ