CLOSE
Home > Diddy

Pool Party Hosted By Diddy Shut Down By Police

Leave a comment

A 4th of July pool party hosted by Diddy was shut down by authorities Sunday after things reportedly got out of hand.

The party, titled the “Red, White and Blue Gala”, was held at “The Pool”  at Atlantic City’s Harrah’s resort and casino.

The party featured Diddy, Busta Rhymes and Floyd Mayweather but authorities quickly shut it down because of overcrowding.

According to the Associated Press, around midnight an estimated 500 people in line tried to force their way in.

One man was arrested on the scene and charged with obstructing the administration of law and resisting arrest.

No injuries were reported.

4th Of July

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Wu-Tang Clan Announces ‘For The Children’ Documentary For 25th Anniversary [Video]
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close