Drake Sends Instagram Shout To London Fan Who Passed Away

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Drake has fans across the world, and his status as an international star has long been solidified. For the family of a young London fan who passed away recently, perhaps Drizzy’s kind words of condolence will give those who knew and loved the young man a moment of peace while mourning.

As reported by Complex, an online campaign was launched in the name of Jamal Ottun, a 17-year-old from Sutton, London. The hashtag, “#DrakeNoticeJamal” kicked off in order to get Drake’s attention. Ottun was said to be a huge fan of the Canadian superstar, and Drake showed his respects in a brief message on Instagram accompanied by a photo of Ottun.

“Heard this young man was a big fan. Rest In Peace Jamal. Watch over me from way up above!” wrote Drake. Naturally, thousands of comments and likes appeared on the page with many thanking the rapper for mentioning Ottun.

Ottun, a rugby player and musician, passed away in Vancouver while visiting on a school tour last Sunday.

—

Photo: WENN