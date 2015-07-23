Noah “40” Shebib Comes To Drake’s Defenses Against Meek Mill’s Ghostwriting Claims

If there is one lone, credible source to debunk any doubts that Drake needs a ghostwriter to construct a song, it’s none other than Noah “40” Shebib. The in-house October’s Very Own producer has been hands-on every step of the way during Drizzy’s successful period and was even once quoted saying “Even if I don’t produce something I put a twist on it to make sure it fits.”

So when Meek Mill caught everyone off guard with his slanderous tweets, OVO’s executive ear couldn’t stand to see his man go down in flames. Although he never addressed the MMG rapper directly, he did make mention of Quentin Miller, the artist who is said to be supplying Drake with reference audio recordings for $60,000 a year.

“No one can question my involvement in [Drake’s’] career,” he tweeted. “We have come a long way together. So let me start by putting something into perspective.”

Shebib was sonically introduced on Drizzy’s 2009 breakout effort, So Far Gone, and the rest, they say, is history.

“I can’t count the hours that myself and Drake have spent writing producing and recording music. Let’s just say… 5000 hours…,” he admitted. “I’ve spent maybe 30 min in a studio with [Quentin Miller]. Nice enough guy, very talented…” Shebib also acknowledged that Miller’s name was indeed in the credits but insisted the validity of Drake’s artistic measure was not up for debate.

Flip through the gallery to see his full Twitter statement. The world is still waiting on a proper response from Drake, however.

No one can question my involvement in drakes career. We have come a long way together. So let me start by putting something into perspective — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) July 23, 2015

