Chris Brown Prays and Backflips For Jesus, Asks Obama For Help Leaving The Philippines [VIDEO]

Chris Brown shared a video of himself in a hotel room praying and doing a backflip for Jesus on Instagram. It seems Breezy is still stuck in the Philippines due to a dispute with a promoter over a cancelled show from a year or so ago.

The clip is caption with “OBAMA,” so we’re assuming Breezy is asking the POTUS for help. Obama is in Kenya, so good luck with that.

