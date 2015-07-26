Watch Kanye West Try On His Yeezy Boosts For The 1st Time

You’d have to be an extreme hater to say the launch of the adidas Yeezy 750 Boost was anything but epic. Footage was recently released of the very first time Kanye West tried on a pair of his first adidas signature sneakers.

Yeezy’s buddy an designer Tracey Mills shared a clip on Instagram of West trying on the kicks and future hypebeast holy grails.

“Looking back to the day the final approved YEEZY boost came in and YE Asking me “what you thinkin?” I was like ” these joints are like the first time man landed on the moon” HISTORY!!!,” reads Mills caption.

—

Photo: Instagram