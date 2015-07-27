Drake’s Air Jordan 10 “OVO” Official Images [Photos]

Drake’s official teaming with Jordan Brand has been hit or miss aesthetically (so far we’ve seen versions of Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 6 and the Air Jordan 12), but this Air Jordan 10 “OVO” is a guaranteed winner.

The shoe features a white and eggshell like colorway with a metallic gold OVO owl on the insole and more OVO graphics when you look through the icey outsole (with gold speckles). These previously released at an OVO pop-up shop in Los Angeles but only the most devout Drake fans (or Johnny Manziel) were actually able to cop since no notice was given.

No word on when the kicks will precisely hit retail, but official images hopefully mean it will be sooner than later. Or you could drop 3 stacks at Flight Club.

Check out detailed images of the Air Jordan 10 “OVO” below and on the following pages. See, we didn’t even mention Drake vs. Meek Mill. Damn it…

[H/T Sneaker News]

Photo: Jordan Brand

