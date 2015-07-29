Tyga Faces Eviction For Not Paying Rent…Again

Tyga’s attempts in keeping up with the Kardashians seemingly has the Young Money rap star going broke as a joke.

The 25-year-old grown ass man is two months behind on his $25,000-a-month crib in Calabasas. The same California city where Kylie Jenner now resides.

Via TMZ:

17-year-old Kylie Jenner owns her own $2.7 million home, and her 25-year-old boyfriend, Tyga, is being sued for not paying his rent … yet again. Tyga’s being sued by his landlord for failing to pay two months rent on his house in posh Calabasas. The pad rents for $25k/month … and the landlord says he’s behind that amount times 2. If Tyga doesn’t fork over the loot by Saturday, the landlord will go for eviction and charge him $833.33 a day in rent. Fun fact: this is the house where Tyga lived with Blac Chyna … so she’s named as a defendant too. Just last month, Tyga was ordered to pay $80,000 in back rent to another Calabasas landlord. We have reached out to Tyga’s lawyer for comment … so far no word back.

If King Gold Chains should get evicted, what’s the over and under that Kylie lets him crash at her pad?

It doesn’t appear he’ll be going away anytime soon.

—

Photo: Arnold Jerocki/News Pictures/WENN.com