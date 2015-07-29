Check Out Birdman’s Full Interview With Angie Martinez [VIDEO]

Brian “Birdman” Williams has been the center of controversy as the Cash Money Records boss and Young Money chief Lil Wayne are involved in a public clash over money and other rumored issues. Birdman sat down with Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez to clear the air and talk about the future of Weezy with the label, Drake, Nicki Minaj and much more.

The taped video interview took place on July 21 in Miami at Williams’ lavish home and moved to his yacht. Martinez, the veteran that she is, wasted little time in digging for answers in the so-called feud between Williams and Wayne. Referring to Wayne as his “son,” Williams didn’t shy away from Martinez’s questions and apparently is at peace with Wayne’s desire to leave the Cash Money Records outfit.

“I think what’s going on is just business and my perspective is I’m gonna do what he wanna do but he still gonna be my son,” said Williams of Wayne wanting out of his contract. Williams was reacting to Martinez asking if he still saw himself as a father figure to Wayne despite their outside problems.

Williams says he’s supportive of Wayne and his decisions, but not without reminding viewers that it was he that put together the label situation that Wayne and countless other acts have benefited from.

Other key points in the exclusive interview show Wiliams explicitly saying that Drake and Nicki Minaj will never leave his label and that he wasn’t a part of the rumored plot to murder Lil Wayne among other dropped bombs.

Check out part one of Angie Martinez’s sit-down chat with Brian “Birdman” Williams in the clip below. Hit the jump for part two.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2Next page »