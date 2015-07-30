Flavor Flav Fires Lawyer After Judge Revokes Plea Offer

Flavor Flav doesn’t have a lot of room for error in the court room these days. While the 56-year-old Public Enemy rapper is facing a charge for driving under the influence of cocaine in Las Vegas, he also has to contend with the pesky reckless driving charge that occurred right before his mother’s funeral in January of 2014.

After a Long Island judge revoked his plea offer in the traffic case, the man born William Drayton Jr. felt it was best that he terminate the services of his lawyer. Ironically (or not), it’s the second lawyer he’s canned since the trial began.

He has pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of driving with a suspended license and speeding in Nassau County, reports the NYDailyNews. Apparently, that isn’t adequate for the judge and prosecutor.

For those keeping track, this marks Flavor Flav’s 16th license suspension. Surely there’s enough in the bank to hire a driver, right? Uber, where ya at?

—

Photo: DJDM/WENN.com