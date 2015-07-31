Who Peed On Drake? The Answer To Meek Mill’s Mystery Jab [Photos]

During the second half of Meek Mill‘s answer track to Drake‘s “Charged Up” and “Back To Back,” the Philadelphia rhymer spit a line eluding to the fact someone urinated on the Canadian star. Since the release of Mill’s “Wanna Know,” there’s been heavy speculation on who actually drop some mellow yellow on Drizzy and there just might be an answer.

It all began when the track was finally released and comedian Lil Duval shared in a few now-deleted tweets that Meek’s bars were full of inside jokes on some “you had to be there” type of movement. Duval deflected all inquiries but some digging of an expert sort began to occur to get to the bottom of the rumor.

As discovered by our good friends over at Bossip, it appears that one version of the story involved Drake hitting up a popular Atlanta strip club and got a little too friendly with “Tip’s (aka T.I.) homie” who let her bladder go in his lap. The incident was apparently hushed until the release of “Wanna Know.”

The second story Bossip uncovered was that back in 2010, Drake attended a Hollywood premiere of the film Takers starring T.I. Word is that one of Tip’s homies, Cap, was home after serving a long bid and had too much to drink. The story goes that Cap couldn’t hold his water at the time and let it happen on Drake while in the aisle.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it did spark a funny trending topic, “#WhoPeedOnDrake” that was hot for a few moments.

Hit the flip to see some of the funnier tweets scrambling to get answers to the pee-pee mystery.

