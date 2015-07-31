Azealia Banks Says K. Michelle Cancelled Their Tour Because She’s “Not Available”

In case you didn’t know, Azealia Banks was supposed to go on tour with her fiery R&B counterpart K. Michelle later this year. There is an emphasis on the past tense because apparently the shows are no longer happening and even the NYC rapper was a bit taken back from the news.

“Hey Kunts! I just got an email from @kmichelle team and she is unfortunately unavailable this fall so she is canceling our tour,” Banks tweeted. “Unfortunate news as this was my first U.S. tour. But my team will work on an alternative plan to try and keep some of the dates in order!”

Naturally there was slander hurled at the controversial MC but she insisted that her money was going to roll in one way or the other. K. Michelle, on the other hand, hasn’t made so much as a peep on social media regarding the tour’s cancellation.

Check out the full tweet testimony on the next couple of pages.

