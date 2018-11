Mack 10 may soon have to drop some major bread for two songs that were featured on his Soft White album.

Producer Ervin “EP” Pope claims that Mack 10 allegedly agreed to pay him $60,000 to produce two tracks, “It’s Your Life” and “Big Balla,” for his album.

He is now suing Mack for $100,000 and is also seeking unpaid royalties.

Pope has produced songs for Jay-Z, Kanye West,The Game, and many more.