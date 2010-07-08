Paul Wall To Head To The Middle East For USO Tour

Paul Wall will drop his 4th major label album, Heart of a Champion, on July 13th through SwishaHouse/Asylum Records, which he will celebrate in his native city, after which he leaves for the Middle East on his 4th USO tour.

Paul will be travelling to undisclosed countries, performing for our troops from August 2nd through August 9th. Previous tours with the USO have taken “The People’s Champ” to places like Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan. Paul will be joined on the tour with DJ E-Man of L.A.’s Power 106 station and that station’s morning show host, Big Boy.

Almost half of the tracks featured on Heart of a Champion are produced by Paul’s long-time friend and Expensive Taste band-mate, Travis Barker. The album will also feature several songs from Expensive Taste, the group which includes Skinhead Rob (Transplants) in addition to Paul and Travis.

Houston-based production duo, Beanz N Kornbread, are credited with the majority of the tracks not produced by Travis, including lead single “I’m on Patron.”

Heart of a Champion also find Paul Wall collaborating with Jim Jones, Yelawolf, Raekwon, Bun B, Chamillionaire, Slim Thug, Devin the Dude and Lil’ Keke.