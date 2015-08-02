Jermaine Dupri & Bow Wow Recruit Tons Of Bangin Candy For “WYA (Where You At?)” Video

There are certain Hip-Hop chemistries that always display a proven formula. Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow together are one of those examples.

Going on fifteen years strong of platinum collaborations, the revamped So So Def tag team have found themselves back into a proper creative space for a new record in “WYA,” and even more enticing video, taking over Miami in the process.

“We having a lot of fun out here on the yacht; shooting this brand new video “WYA,” says Shad Moss. While he admits that it’s his first time shooting on a lavish boat of the like, he’s keeping himself in check because the feds are always watching and he’s never been arraigned on trumped-up charges.

“WYA” is currently available on iTunes. Check out the BTS video down below and expect to see the finished product in the Daily Visuals when it drops.

—

Photo: Vevo