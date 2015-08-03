Danny Brown & Clams Casino “Worth It,” D.R.A.M. ft. Donnie Trumpet “$ (Remix)” & More | Wired Tracks 8.3.15

Out of sight, but far from out of mind, rapper Danny Brown returns with some long-awaited new material with the help of producer Clams Casino.

The Detroit wordsmith has released minimal material since his last studio album Old (2013), making live performances and social media the mains conduits for interacting with fans. Now Brown and Clams, as part of the Adult Swim Singles Series, have a new heater on their hands called “Worth It.”

Hear the record below in Wired Tracks (download it here), where you’ll also find Certified Fresh alum D.R.A.M.’s “$ (Remix),” featuring Donnie Trumpet of The Social Experiment, a collab by Father and Archibald Slim, and more.

Photo: Instagram

https://soundcloud.com/only1dram/money-feat-donnie-trumpet/s-XlLNQ

D.R.A.M. ft. Donnie Trumpet – “$ (Remix)”

Father & Archibald Slim – “Problematic”

Hudson Mohawke ft. Pusha T – “Amen (Remix)”

James Fauntleroy – “Running Through Red Lights”

Lil Uzi Vert – “No Wait”

DJ Absolut ft. Raekwon, Havoc, Kanye West, Consequence & Beanie Sigel – “If You Shoot (Remix)”

Kevin Gates – “Tomorrow”

Guilty Simpson – “Animal”

Danse & Gorilla Nems – “A Beautiful Life”