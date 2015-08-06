Lupe Fiasco “LAW (LoveAllWays),” Method Man ft. Raekwon & Inspectah Deck “The Purple Tape,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.6.15

After penning a hell of a manifesto that touched on the Meek Mill/Drake beef (and the perception of ghostwriting in Hip-Hop), Lupe Fiasco keeps the ink flowing on a new track titled “LAW (LoveAllWays).”

The song features soothing vocals from SimonSayz and production by Floss & Flame. Sonically, the record is a departure from much of the material heard on Tetsuo & Youth, but the Chicagorilla never takes a bar off as he waxes dexterous poetics describing the depths of his love.

Stream “LAW (LoveAllWays)” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find new heat from Method Man, Nelly, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.

https://soundcloud.com/lupefiasco/law-loveallways

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Method Man ft. Raekwon & Inspectah Deck – “The Purple Tape”

Asher Roth – “Oren’s Not Sure”

BJ The Chicago Kid ft. Joey Bada$$ & Hannibal Burress – “Nothin But Love”

Nelly ft. Jeremih – “The Fix”

Waka Flokca Flame – “R.I.C.O. (Remix)”

James Fauntleroy – “It’s Cold But That’s Love, Baby”

Obie Trice – “Letter”

B.I.C. – “Still Pimpin Joint”

https://soundcloud.com/emiliorojas/emilio-rojas-strait-outta-uptown

Emilio Rojas – “Straight Outta Uptown (Freestyle)”

Banko ft. Princess Nokia – “Take Off”