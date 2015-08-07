Stream Dr. Dre’s Compton: A Soundtrack by Dr. Dre [LISTEN]

Dr. Dre’s philanthropic spirit gives any Hip-Hop fan a reason to purchase his first album in 16 years, Compton: A Soundtrack by Dr. Dre, but the music still has to be thorough first and foremost.

Fans should be able to recognize several of the featured guests as well as familiarize themselves with some new ones throughout the listening experience.

Listen to Compton: A Soundtrack by Dr. Dre exclusively on Apple Music.

01 Intro

02 Talk About It [ft. King Mez & Justus]

03 Genocide [ft. Kendrick Lamar, Marsha Ambrosius & Candice Pillay]

04 It’s All on Me [ft. Justus & BJ the Chicago Kid]

05 All in a Day’s Work [ft. Anderson Paak & Marsha Ambrosius]

06 Darkside/Gone [ft. King Mez, Marsha Ambrosius & Kendrick Lamar]

07 Loose Cannons [ft. Xzibit & COLD 187um]

08 Issues [ft. Ice Cube & Anderson Paak]

09 Deep Water [ft. Kendrick Lamar & Justus]

10 One Shot One Kill [ft. Snoop Dogg]

11 Just Another Day [ft. Asia Bryant]

12 For the Love of Money [ft. Jill Scott & Jon Connor]

13 Satisfaction [ft. Snoop Dogg, Marsha Ambrosius & King Mez]

14 Animals [ft. Anderson Paak]

15 Medicine Mane [ft. Eminem, Candice Pillay & Anderson Paak]

16 Talking to My Diary

—

Photo: Apple Music