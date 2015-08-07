NJ Man Arrested In Shooting Outside Big Sean & J. Cole Concert

A 27-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested in the shooting of two men outside of a recent Big Sean and J. Cole concert in the state. Quran Powell of Holmdel was arrested Wednesday night and is facing two attempted murder charges along with weapons charges.

NJ.com reported on Powell’s arrest, which occurred two days after Monday night’s shooting in the parking lot of the PNC Bank Arts Center in Homldel. After working the case, detectives were able to quickly locate Powell and took him into custody.

From NJ.com:

An investigation by the New Jersey State Police Troop “D” Criminal Investigations Office, Major Crimes Unit, and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office was able to identify Quran Powell, 27, of Holmdel, as the suspect, State Police said in a release. State Police and Monmouth County detectives, along with the New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S Unit, executed a search warrant for Powell’s home on Wednesday. Based on information obtained during of the search warrant, detectives learned that Powell was possibly hiding in an apartment in East Orange. State Police detectives and officers from the East Orange Police Department located Powell at an apartment complex located at 61 Glenwood Ave. and arrested him without incident, authorities said.

The two men Powell shot, a 23-year-old and 24-year-old both from Neptune, were in critical but stable condition as of reports issued on Thursday morning. A witness said the shooting took place after an argument after the concert.

Powell is being held on a $750,000 bond as he awaits formal charges.

Photo: New Jersey State Police