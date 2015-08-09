CyHi The Prynce Admits Kanye West “Diss” Was A Troll Job

Just like we suspected, CyHi The Prynce’s so-called “diss” to Kanye West and other G.O.O.D. Music members, was simply just an artistic expression from the severely underrated rapper.

Hip-Hop Wired Deputy Editor Alvin Blanco pointed out how the G.O.O.D Music logo still permeated the artwork for CyHi’s new single, “Elephant in the Room” despite featuring unsavory lyrics about his more famous crew.

“Sit the f*ck down Mr. West, I ain’t done yet/While you’re in your little Lambo on Sunset/I’m riding with a gun next to me/And it sounds like a little boy playing with a drum set,” the Georgia native lamented on the track. Later on he took aim at Pusha T: “OK, my ni**a Pusha sh*t snap/Nah I’m lying man that sh*t’s crap.”

After all eyes were definitely on him, CyHi came clean on Twitter, revealing his diabolic scheme for a buzz, that obviously worked.

“What If I told y’all [Kanye West] gave me the beat and the concept and I played if for him prior to releasing it??,” he asked. He also clarified the Pusha T line as well.

“And I don’t have say nothing about me and [Pusha T] he’s always been my biggest supporter on GOOD we just love HIP HOP.”

Now that he gave the people a reason to care again, the proceedings can proceed as scheduled, with the release of the new video, “Like it Or Not.” His studio debut album titled L.I.O.N. is expected to be released in the near future.

Watch Cyhi The Prynce’s new visual below and hit the gallery for his “Elephant in the Room” explanation and the L.I.O.N. album artwork.

—

Photo: Instagram / Cyhi The Prynce

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »