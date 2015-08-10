Lorde Praises Drake’s Songwriting Ability On Twitter [Photos]

New Zealand singer and songwriter Lorde knows a thing or two about writing a hit song, and she recognized Drake for his ability to craft strong lyrics in a recent string of tweets. Although Lorde doesn’t appear to be picking sides in the dwindling Drake vs. Meek Mill beef, she gave the Canadian superstar praise for his pen game which came under question in the back-and-forth.

As reported by MTV News, the “Royals” star tweeted a verse from Drizzy’s “Hotline Bling” Sunday evening and launched into a series of following tweets about the songwriting process.

“[Y]ou got exactly what you asked for / running out of pages in your passport,” she tweeted before going into other points.

She followed with “‘[H]otline [B]ling’ is a really creative clever way of saying something really simple.”

