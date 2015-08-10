Jay Electronica’s Latest Twitter Rant Calls Out “Coons & Fake Gangstas”

The next best thing to a Jay Electronica album we’re apparently never getting is a Jay Electronica Twitter rant. The Roc Nation artist, best known for his classic singles “Exhibit C” and “Exhibit A,” is notorious for stirring up a frenzy on social media–and then subsequently deleting the tweets shortly after.

Last time out, Electronica took Peter Rosenberg to task in a defense of Chuck D and then there was that one time he threatened DJ Vlad with the fade on sight.

For his next trick, the 38-year-old recording stalwart is putting unnamed “thug rappers” on notice, just cause.

“Be clear I have zero respect for any so called thug that will bang on his own brother and ppl and community but pu**y up when cops come,” he complained. “You rapping about blasting one of your own over absolutely nothing. Why ain’t you blasting on the judge or the da or the cops?”

While it’s unclear what Jay was listening to set him off, anyone up on today’s Hip-Hop music can push play and apply the “if the shoe fits” model here.

Flip through the gallery to check out the latest Jay Electronica Twitter rant.

—

Photo: The Nation of Islam Europe

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »