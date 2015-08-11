Lil B Switches His Presidential Endorsement From Hillary Clinton To Bernie Sanders

Lil B is a worldly fellow who has shown heavy interests in topical areas such as LGBT awareness, professional sports and of course, rap, so now he’s trying his Basedgod hands at politics.

During a recent interview with CNN, the Oakland native revealed that he was originally on the Hillary Clinton bandwagon but has since begun to campaign for Bernie Sanders as his name has began to ring out bells across the nation.

No one’s really been saying anything about Hillary Clinton besides that she’s a woman and running for office,” Lil B said. “To me, it’s kind of like the same thing when Obama was running, but the difference is Obama seemed to have a more down-to-earth personality.”

He continued, “Once the people started telling me about Bernie Sanders and comparing what he was doing back in his younger days and what she was doing, it made me kind of look at her different — not really respect her as much as I thought,” adding that “she was doing some other stuff for some Republican” (a direct jab at her 1964 endorsement of Sen. Barry Goldwater where she identified as a “Goldwater Girl”).

“She didn’t have any part in trying to march against segregation. She was just a follower,” the Basedgod says.

Sanders, 73, has been gaining popularity for his common sense-based speeches that show “he gets it” but he still is facing adversity from minorities coming in a post-Obama nation. This past Saturday, Black Lives Matter protestors all but set the stage on fire during his campaign in Seattle, citing his lack of service to the African-American community during his tenure as Vermont lawmaker.

Nonetheless, Lil B sees great promise in the Democratic candidate.

“I think he handled it very classy,” Lil B said. “There’s some times when these people, they feel the need to speak and they feel like there’s an urgency … I think Bernie let them speak and its the admirable thing to do … He didn’t have security escort them off stage. That’s another plus side for Bernie.”

Somehow the feeling that Lil B will cast his name on the ballot in 2020 doesn’t sound too crazy. Check out his Twitter endorsements in the pages below.

