2 Chainz ft. The-Dream “Goat,” James Fauntleroy “All We Do,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.11.15

Another day, another 2 Chainz track, or that just happens to be the reality with his Trapavelli Tre mixtape that much closer to releasing.

The Hair Weave Killer quickly follows up yesterday’s new release with “Goat,” featuring fellow ATLien The-Dream. Chainz slows down the tempo to talk his ish, with some assistance from the hit-making crooner.

Stream “Goat” below in Wired Tracks. There you’ll find material from James Fauntleroy, Timbaland and Empire‘s V Bozeman, Shabazz Palaces and many more.

Photo: Instagram

