LeBron James To Pay College Tuition For 1,100 Kids

LeBron James is pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to re-sign Tristan Thompson and thinks Kevin Love will be back in a major way next season. Oh yeah, he’s also paying the college of tuition of 1,100 kids.

Reports ESPN:

Thursday was a big day for the LeBron James Family Foundation. He announced that he and the University of Akron will sponsor full scholarships for the 1,100 children currently in his I Promise program in Akron, Ohio.

James’ has been sponsoring this program for five years and the children range from the third to the seventh grades. If they complete the program and meet attendance and grade requirements, their tuition will be covered by James’ foundation and the university starting in 2021, when the current seventh graders in the program graduate high school. A year’s tuition at the University of Akron is currently about $9,500.