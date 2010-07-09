Drake Gets Shut Down By ABC’s Good Morning America

Drake has been denied by Good Morning America to perform for their concert series.

ABC decided not to book Drizzy for the July 16th show in Central Park after the NYPD told the city Park Department that the security plan was not up to par.

If you didn’t know already, Drake caused a huge riot after his show was canceled in South Street Seaport because of the amount of people that came out. So many people came out that they had to shut it down for fire hazard reasons and that’s when the riot began.

The concert was going to be part of ABC’s Good Morning America summer concert series which is already featuring Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, and the Jonas Brothers.

“We were interested in having Drake perform, but he was never officially booked,” an ABC spokesperson said yesterday without elaborating.

A spokesperson for Drake confirmed there was a “booking in place,” but declined to comment further.