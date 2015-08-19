A$AP Rocky Lights Up Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ & Galaxy Note5 Launch Event [Photos]

Samsung has repeatedly told you that “The Next Big Thing” is already here and the prestigious company is set to release the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ and Galaxy Note5 on August 21 to live together in technological matrimony.

Last night (August 18), West Hollywood was transformed into a star-studded celebration for plenty of Samsung ambassadors ahead of the new product rollout.

DJ M.O.S. warmed up the crowd with Hip-Hop freshness from new and old as Chrissy Teigen (fresh off her viral ad), Jamie Foxx, Tyrese, Russell Simmons, Wesley Snipes, Demi Levato, apl.de.ap and Aldis Hodge (coming Straight Outta Compton), among others enjoyed an open bar and the atmosphere.

Elsewhere, technical newlyweds Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade treated their Los Angeles rendezvous like a date night and planned an one-year anniversary vacation.

Midway through the night, A$AP Rocky–alongside A$AP Twelvy–took the center stage for a surprise performance and ran through three albums worth of material with hits like “M’s”, “Wassup”, “Goldie”, “Electric Body” and “Everyday.” Seeing that power of the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ was at his disposal, he allowed fans to use the phone to choose his swan song. Of course they chose his “favorite” track, “F**king Problems.”

Check out the sights and scenes from the actual “Next Big Thing” party down below. For more information on the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ and Galaxy Note5, visit their official website.

Photos: WireImage for Samsung

