Freeway Rick Ross Says Rick Ross Should Change His Name To “Lil Puff”

The real Rick Ross is still talking about the rapper Rick Ross who donned his named.

As previously reported a judge decided to allow the release of the rapper’s Teflon Don album July 20th despite an injunction to block it by the former Kingpen.

Now Freeway Ricky is speaking out against the emcee again, this time suggesting that he pay homage to his new partner in crime Diddy and go by the name “Lil Puff.”

In an interview with Tony Sculfield & The Morning, Freeway tells the radio show that since the rapper has new ties to the Bad Boy label head, maybe he should consider paying homage to him with a new name.

“Do the right thing. Go on and be William Roberts now, that’s what his mother named him…I guess he has an identity crisis….He running around with Puffy now, maybe he should change his name to Lil Puff.”



He also adds that contrary to popular belief he did not lose his court battle to Ross but was not able to stop the released of h

is album. Moving past that he says the battle is ongoing and taking it all the way.

“They dismissed the restraining order on the album….that was the first round. You know these things are a heavyweight battle, we’re going all the way with this.”



Freeway says he’s had a chance to speak with Ross and says he explained to him that their situation was just business, nothing personal.