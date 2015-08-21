Dr. Dre Apologizes To The “Women I’ve Hurt,” Apple Backs Him Up

Even with the biggest movie and (rap) album in the country, there was no way Dr. Dre could continue to mosey around like he didn’t hear the mounting criticism that his N.W.A biopic, Straight Outta Compton, intentionally chose to omit his documented domestic violence cases against women from the final cut.

In a new statement to The New York Times–a relative contrast to the vague commentary he gave Rolling Stone–Dr. Dre apologizes in the “to whom it may concern” format, acknowledging the crimes he committed, presumably towards journalist Dee Barnes and ex-girlfriend and mother of one of his sons, Michel’le.

“Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life,” the iconic producer began in a statement. “However, none of this is an excuse for what I did. I’ve been married for 19 years and every day I’m working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way. I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again.”

“I apologize to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”

Apple, the company who made Dre something like a billionaire, issued a backing statement: “Dre has apologized for the mistakes he’s made in the past and he’s said that he’s not the same person that he was 25 years ago. We believe his sincerity and after working with him for a year and a half, we have every reason to believe that he has changed.”

The Times connected both Barnes, Michel’le and former Ruthless Records singer Tairrie B (who was reportedly assaulted by Dre at the 1990 Grammy Awards) for a healing interview, seeing that they share a similar, unwanted bond.

No word as of yet if any sort of new restitution will be paid to the victims.

—

Photo: Tonya Wise/AdMedia/SIPA/WENN.com