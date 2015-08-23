You Can Now Finance Sneakers At Flight Club

Is your budget not in line with the copious amount of kicks you would like to purchase? No worries, top sneaker consignment destination Flight Club now allows you to finance your purchases.

Reports The Shoe Game:

As originators and leaders in the consignment game, Flight Club saw a void in their industry and applied a normal business tactic to increase sales. Flight Club decided to quietly give sneakerheads the option to finance sneakers up to a full year after the purchase. For example, if you’re looking to cop a pair of “Fragment” Air Jordan 1’s, you can finance them through AFFIRM for as low as $123.01 per month. That sounds a lot better than $1,400 upon check out. Nike Air Mags come out to a cool $702.90 per month if you’re feeling froggy.

Purchasers have the option of splitting up their payments into 3, 6, or 12 monthly payments with APRs between 10-30%.

That works like any other financing, meaning you will be paying more than the original price when all is said and done.

Don’t be that guy (or gal) who ruins their credit over sneakers, though.

Photo: Flight Club/@flightclub