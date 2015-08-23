French Montana Tosses Effen Vodka In The Garbage, 50 Cent Reacts

French Montana has entered into the vodka battle that Sean “Diddy” Combs and 50 Cent are currently involved in with Ciroc and Effen Vodka, respectively.

It started when DJ Spinking posted video of French giving a backhand compliment about Effen, saying it’s “watered down.”

Then 50 reacted (he also theorizes this all a ploy by Diddy).

Watch it play out in the clips below and on the flip. Let us know what you think of Ferrari’s Diddy impression.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »