50 Cent Calls Sha Money XL “A Sucker For Love,” Gets Response [VIDEO]

For the most part, 50 Cent has remained with the individuals who saw him rise to virtual overnight success in 2003 with the arrival of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Among the notable dropoffs from his camp was short-lived G-Unit member The Game and former label president Sha Money XL. The latter came up into conversation during an extensive fan chat on the Hang w/ app.

“I’m going to break it down for you right now,” Fiddy told an inquiring Hang w/ user. “Sha Money is a guy who we started working together and we recorded everything at the very beginning of G-Unit in the basement. And because of that, I kind of viewed him as a partner because he knew a little bit about the music business and stuff. And it’s ill because when the money–when the check came, [Eminem] wrote me the money. Sha started going like everyone else and reaching in my pockets. Trying to get as much money as they could get.”

50 also detailed a conversation with the late music mogul Chris Lighty where Sha Money XL (real name Michael Clervoix) trying to “get rich” off the obscure album cut, “Blood Hound Gang” and allegedly went behind his back trying to get paid off the studio time. 50 has also been vocal how Bobby Shmurda’s treatment under Sha Money XL on Epic Records watch has failed him greatly.

“These ni**as spoil like milk; they got an expiration date,” 50 continued. He also went revealed how he gave Sha Money XL some advice on how to deal with an impregnated jumpoff and it how it blew up in his face.

Sha Money XL is now claiming that’s not how it went down.

Watch 50 Cent’s version of events starting at the 9:22 mark down below during the Hang W/ Q&A. Download the Hang W/ app here because this apparently isn’t over.

