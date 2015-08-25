Prince “This Could B Us,” French Montana ft. A$AP Rocky “Off The Rip (Remix),” & More | Wired Tracks 8.25.15

Prince does whatever he damn well pleases, and that includes stripping his music from all music streaming service but Jay Z’s TIDAL.

Today, the aforementioned platform delivered Prince’s new jam “This Could B Us,” a sultry record suited for all of your cuffing season needs. Hear a snippet in Wired Tracks below (where you’ll find French Montana’s “Off The Rip (Remix),” featuring A$AP Rocky, and more) while the full version can be heard here.

Photo: NBC/Saturday Night Live

