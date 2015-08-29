Chris Brown Explains His New Tattoos [Photos]

Chris Brown threw everyone for a loop when he proceeded to get a tattoo of the Venus De Milo on the back of his head. Turns out that was only half the deal, and he took to Instagram to explain the completed ink (which includes a bull on the opposite side).

Said Brown:

Venus De Milo; the Greek Goddess of Love. Bull; represents the Taurus that I am.Strategically placed on the left side of my head in protection of my heart for the Love of my Goddess… ROYALTY is everything and as man, we protect that with everything!

So it is all ultimately for his baby daughter Royalty?!

Got it. See how the tattoos were created below and on the following pages.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4Next page »