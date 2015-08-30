Fabolous Breaks Down Difference Between Performances & Club Appearances

Fabolous has resorted to letting his music (opposed to his tweets) do the talking these days but one fan’s small complaint of one of his recent party appearances struck a nerve, prompting him to break it down on some shady practices in the game.

The Young O.G. was recently nabbed for a day party at St. Louis club Harry’s when he got wind of an attendee tweeting she was “kind of mad” Fabby Davis Jr. only entertained the crowd with three of his hits. That is when the lesson began.

“It was never suppose to be a performance,” Fab replied. “I just went up and did songs.”

The accompanying flyer for the event never stated the Brooklyn MC was slated to perform but the implication seen through the imagery could easily steer fans in another direction of thinking.

“There’s these times where promoters pay you just to come thru, but sell it as a show to the public. Every artist has been there,” he continued. “It’s a wack situation cuz u don’t wanna disappoint fans and people who spent money 2 c u but U don’t wanna let promoters get over on U either.”

Scroll through gallery to see Fabolous elaborate on the situation. There is clearly a thin line when it comes being booked for events.

RT @__Krishea: Kind of mad @myfabolouslife only performed 3 songs.<~it was never suppose to be a Performance. I just went up & did songs. — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) August 30, 2015

There's these times where promoters pay you just to come thru, but sell it as a show to the public. Every artist has been there. — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) August 30, 2015

