Post Malone “Sorry” For Saying The N-Word [VIDEO]

“White Iverson” rapper Post Malone recently caught an onslaught of collective side-eyes after a two-year-old video surfaced him of saying the n-word for no good reason other than attempting to sound cool.

It didn’t take long for the 20-year-old Dallas native to break his silence on the matter; through an appearance on DJ Drama’s Shade 45 show Gangsta Grillz Radio.

Immediately tackling the elephant in the room, Post Malone was questioned about the incident in question and offered up his explanation and apology from the opening gate.

“Well, it was a video, I’m mean but it’s unacceptable and I made a mistake,” he replied. “I just wanna apologize. I guess that’s really it. I can’t really say nothing. It was wrong of me.”

Too be fair, Post Malone’s apology sounded as genuine as his lackadaisical attitude could conjure but Drama did refer to him as “his ni**a” at the beginning of the interview so the blurred lines aren’t hard to spot in this instance. Just ask Hulk Hogan.

Watch Post Malone’s Gangsta Grillz Radio interview below where they talk the origins of “White Iverson,” enjoying the spoils of Atlanta and his early music influences. (Spoiler alert: He favors Walk the Line over Straight Outta Compton.)

—

Photo: Sirius XM