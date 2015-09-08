Artist Gives Kanye West Painting Of His Mother & North West Holding One Another [Photos]

Following his performance at Steve Stoute’s wedding in East New York last night, Kanye West was blessed with a gift of his own. As he and wife Kim Kardashian were making their exit through the streets, a fan timed his movement perfectly and gave him a custom-made painting of his late mother, Donda West holding the granddaughter she never got to meet, North West.

The artwork was drawn by artist Andy Gonz, who also goes by the pen name Perspektiv. Although he wasn’t the only person on hand as Kanye and Kim braved through the media glitz (the area was swarming with paparazzi), Gonz managed to get a reaction from the megastar rapper who yelled the drawing was “dope” before he entered his penthouse suite.

Kanye’s mother died in November of 2007, a memory that still fuels him to this very day. The ear-to-ear grin he got after receiving the painting alludes to the fact he probably liked his gift. Gonz is no stranger creating works turned into memorials for the Hip-Hop community. He recently gave Chinx’s baby mother a painting of them two together.

Check out the Donda/North West painting below and flip through the slideshow to see his reaction.

