Big Grams (Big Boi & Phantogram) – “Fell In The Sun” [LISTEN]

In case you haven’t heard, Big Boi & Phantogram are Big Grams. The first official single off their collaboration is here and it’s called “Fell In The Sun.”

The EP, called Big Grams, drops on Sept. 25. Can we hear that cut with Run The Jewels early, though?

Listen to “Fell In The Sun” below. It’s very, very funky.

BIG GRAMS TRACKLISTING

1. Run for Your Life

2. Lights On

3. Fell In the Sun

4. Put It On Her

5. Goldmine Junkie

6. Born to Shine f. Run the Jewels

7. Drum Machine f. Skrillex

—

Photo: Epic Records