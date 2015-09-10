Jay Z & Beyoncé Have To Leave Los Angeles Rental Home

Jay Z and Beyoncé are now on the lookout for new digs in the Los Angeles area, this after their rental home there was sold and the power couple decided not to outbid the unnamed buyer. The Carters have around two months to find a new space, and they’re looking at some of Los Angeles most posh neighborhoods as expected.

TMZ exclusively reported on the sale of the home, which was taken off the market for $35.5 million. Despite living in the sprawling residence for some time, Jay Z and Beyoncé are going to take their talents and money elsewhere.

More from TMZ:

TMZ has learned the place they’ve rented since February has been sold and they have to be out lock, stock, and barrel in 60 days. It appears they weren’t interested in outbidding the buyer, who agreed to pay $35.5 million for the pad. So the task at hand is now finding new digs, and we’re told the couple is already on the hunt in Beverly Hills, Bel-Air and Holmby Hills.

It probably won’t be long before Hov and Bey find a new spot just as swank as the one they unfortunately have to vacate. Happy house hunting!

—

Photo: Westside Estate Agency