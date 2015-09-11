The Mere Thought Of A Drake And Future Mixtape Has The Internets L-I-T [Photos]

If the rumors indeed pan out, the alleged Drake and Future mixtape may be the biggest musical release since Kanye West’s Gradution; or Jay Z’s The Blueprint if it turns out to be the classic everybody hopes it to be.

Much like he did with If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, the Canadian all-star is giving the world little time to prep for his bombshell of a release. And much like the aforementioned platinum-selling mixtape, DJ Skee has hinted at the Drake and Future mixtape’s existence, so if it magically lands in your lap in the next 24 hours, just remember we told you not be surprised.

Peep how the rumored Drake and Future mixtape has the Internets losing their sh*t in the gallery down below.

Wait so Drake and Future dropping a mixtape? Drake know what he doing breh he needs this pic.twitter.com/FMq0holr4w — GUNS & CRAYONS (@GUNSANDCRAYONS) September 11, 2015

https://twitter.com/justtwocups/status/642190905341026308

https://twitter.com/djskee/status/642075875010215936

but rap game bout to light up! My 2 fav rappers right now bout to break the Internet I promise! — Louie V Gutta (@LouieVGutta) September 10, 2015

