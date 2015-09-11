Chris Brown Asks Judge To Muzzle Baby Mama

Chris Brown‘s baby mama is out to get as much cash as she can, but Breezy is doing plenty of legal maneuvering of his own. The R&B singer is seeking a gag order to force her to stop bad mouthing him in public.

Reports TMZ:

Chris and Nia are heading into court Friday morning to start hammering out a formal custody agreement for Royalty, but sources connected to the case tell us job 1 will be a gag order. Brown filed docs for an injunction blocking Guzman from bashing him to news media AND on social media.

Royalty’s mom and dad have had very public beefs — most recently when each accused the other of putting Royalty in dangerous situations. Sources close to Guzman say she thinks the gag order is a joke, since she only blasts Chris when he starts with her.

Also on the table today — custody time (he wants 50/50), and monthly child support (she wants $15k/month instead of $2,500/month). This case won’t be quick and easy. As one source put it, “It’s gonna get nasty.”