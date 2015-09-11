Chris Brown Wins Joint Custody Of Royalty, Child Support Payments Stay The Same

Chris Brown needs to give his lawyer a raise. The R&B singer got all his wishes in court today; joint custody of baby Royalty, a gag order against his baby mama and his child support payments remaining $2500 a month.

Reports TMZ:

Brown and Nia Guzman squared off in a Houston court Friday morning. She not only wanted to deny Chris any custodial rights, she also only wanted to give him supervised visitation. The judge disagreed and we’ve learned Chris and Nia will share 50/50 physical custody, with Royalty going back and fourth every 4 days. Both Chris and Nia now live in L.A. And Chris, who was in court represented by Mark Geragos, scored another victory. The judge ordered him to pay Nia $2,500 a month in child support, which is exactly what he’s been paying her. She wanted $15k.

Guzman wanted to move the case to Los Angeles, where she now lives, but the judge denied her request. L.A. is know for trotting out chunky child support payments.

Although TMZ reported Brown was a no show in court, he indeed was there.

No gloating Chris, just handle your business as a dad.

