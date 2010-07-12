The Black Eyed Peas & Jay-Z Rake In Millions Thus Far This Year On Touring Alone

Jay-Z and The Black Eyed Peas have been raking in the dough this year as they placed among the top grossing tours list in the world.

According to Pollstar’s Mid year Analysis, Jay and B.E.P. were the only Hip-Hop acts to make the list.

Will.i.Am and crew came in 6th on the list coming just shy of $30 million so far this year while Jigga placed 12th with $22.5 million earned so far.

Rock star Bon Jovi currently sits at #1 on the list as he made over $52 million over the first half of the year.