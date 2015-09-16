Jay Electronica “Holladay,” Young Thug “My Baby,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.16.15

Some consider Jay Electronica a rap prophet. Others say he is Hip-Hop culture’s equivalent to a mythical figure–one who drops music when he damn well pleases. However, fans on both sides are equally excited when he drops new music, or even an old loosie like “Holladay,” which hit the Internets today.

Longtime Jay Elect fans will recall the verse on this tracks, as he consistently performed it acapella back when his live shows were more frequent.

It appears that his dexterous bars originally had a home, which can be heard in Wired Tracks below. There listeners can also enjoy music from Young Thug, Anderson. Paak, Kirk Knight and plenty more.

https://soundcloud.com/whotothe/jay-electronica-holladay-ruff/tracks

Young Thug – “My Baby”

CyHi The Prynce ft. K Camp – “Lord, Lord, Lord”

Anderson .Paak & Blended Babies ft. Asher Roth & Donnie Trumpet – “Make It Work”

Kirk Knight ft. Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies & Dizzy Wright – “Good Knight”

Omelly ft. Meek Mill – “We Did That”

https://soundcloud.com/1fastlyfe/ot-genasis-cut-it-feat-young-dolph

O.T. Genasis ft. Young Dolph – “Cut It”

Shawty Lo ft. Future – “Problems”

Kooley High ft. Add-2 – “Where I’m Going”

Dark ATM ft. Young Boston & Al-Doe – “Hand Gun”

https://soundcloud.com/jayidk1/sets/jay-idk-subtrap

Jay IDK – SubTRAP